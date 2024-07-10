Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

SPDW stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,171,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,385. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

