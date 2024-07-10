Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys Shares of 9,714 Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEV. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 59,136 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 136,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 45,713 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

DFEV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. 184,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,305. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $632.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

