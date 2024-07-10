Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys Shares of 22,647 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,647 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,268,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,188,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,509,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,762 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 34,330,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,204,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,275,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,964,000 after purchasing an additional 476,197 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BBD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. 37,207,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,452,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.65.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

