Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 62 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 470,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,437,000 after buying an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,002. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.