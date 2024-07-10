Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 30 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 206.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.71. The stock had a trading volume of 281,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,117. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.51 and a 200-day moving average of $346.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $392.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

