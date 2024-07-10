Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Corning (GLW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Corning (NYSE: GLW) recently:

7/10/2024 – Corning had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

7/9/2024 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Corning was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/9/2024 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Corning was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Corning was upgraded by analysts at Fox Advisors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Corning was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

5/30/2024 – Corning was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

5/30/2024 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.26. 6,211,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,767,682. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $45.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64.

Get Corning Incorporated alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Corning

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Corning by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 783,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after buying an additional 196,060 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in Corning by 303.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.