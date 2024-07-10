Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 247,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 709,865 shares.The stock last traded at $5.13 and had previously closed at $4.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Real Brokerage Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $951.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 98.38% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Brokerage

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAX. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 240.6% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,703,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,228 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Real Brokerage by 311.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 218,034 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

