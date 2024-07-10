RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Shares Down 0.8%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €759.00 ($825.00) and last traded at €760.00 ($826.09). Approximately 6,716 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €766.50 ($833.15).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €801.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €764.25.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking systems for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking processes; iVario Pro, a multi-functional cooking system; iCombi Classic, a multitalented combi-steamer; and ConnectedCooking, a digital kitchen management solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.