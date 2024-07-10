QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Trading Down 21.6%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Free Report) was down 21.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.05). Approximately 1,328,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 928% from the average daily volume of 129,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

QUIZ Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47. The stock has a market cap of £5.19 million, a P/E ratio of -515.00 and a beta of 1.28.

About QUIZ

(Get Free Report)

QUIZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides occasion and dressy casual wear for women under the QUIZ brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers clothes, footwear, and accessories primarily for 16 to 35-year-old females. The company operates through standalone stores, concessions, franchises, and wholesale, as well as online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.