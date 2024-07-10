QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 1,380,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,827,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 4.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,206. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after buying an additional 5,483,319 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 251,186 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

