Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 113.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.