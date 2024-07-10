Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Issued By Capital One Financial

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRC

Range Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE RRC opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.9% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.