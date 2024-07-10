Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWN. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 12,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 88,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.