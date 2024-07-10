Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,391 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 4.86% of Phibro Animal Health worth $25,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 137,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.39. 130,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,291. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $663.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.82 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

