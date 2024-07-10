Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,957,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 480,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 418,878 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,028,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,636,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 136,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Price Performance

NWG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.