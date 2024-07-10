Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 403,974 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Acuity Brands worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,987,000 after acquiring an additional 161,818 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI stock traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $238.95. 180,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,340. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.49 and a 1-year high of $272.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.90 and a 200-day moving average of $246.77.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Recommended Stories

