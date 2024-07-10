PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Up 4.6%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.63. 3,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.
PureTech Health Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50.
Institutional Trading of PureTech Health
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
PureTech Health Company Profile
PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PureTech Health
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- This Tech Stock Can Set a Multiyear High with AI-Powered Growth
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.