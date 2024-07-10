PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Up 4.6%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.63. 3,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50.

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

