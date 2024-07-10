Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $118.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.17.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $118.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $121.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 38.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.