Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR) Insider Vittorio Valsecchi Purchases 2,500,000 Shares

Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR – Get Free Report) insider Vittorio Valsecchi bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$177,250.00.
Prospera Energy Stock Up 18.2 %
Shares of Prospera Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.07. 18,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,768. Prospera Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.
About Prospera Energy
