Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR) Insider Vittorio Valsecchi Purchases 2,500,000 Shares

Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR – Get Free Report) insider Vittorio Valsecchi bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$177,250.00.

Prospera Energy Stock Up 18.2 %

Shares of Prospera Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.07. 18,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,768. Prospera Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

About Prospera Energy

Georox Resources Inc, a natural resources company, acquires, explores for, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties primarily in Western Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Silverdale, Pouce Coupe, and Red Earth properties. The company was formerly known as Oromonte Resources Inc and changed its name to Georox Resources Inc in August 2008.

