Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Increased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,834,000 after buying an additional 6,765,582 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Prologis by 15,575.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,027,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,523 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,568,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,526,000 after buying an additional 808,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.40. The company had a trading volume of 472,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.81. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

