Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 16,535 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,535 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.93. 639,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.