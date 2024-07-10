Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,561,055,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.14. 6,220,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,780,885. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $148.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.04.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

