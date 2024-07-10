Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.4 %

Blackstone stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.24. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 117.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

