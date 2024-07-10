Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $28.60 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,602,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,066.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,420,000 after acquiring an additional 317,717 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,580,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,729,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,683.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 88,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 86,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWO stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.74. 289,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,153. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.66. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.