Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 14,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 278,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $68,590,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

UNP traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $221.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,712. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.48. The company has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

