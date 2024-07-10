Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $9.46 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,099,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.39. 3,150,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,803. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.13.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

