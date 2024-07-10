Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $1,391,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 32,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 2,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 33.0% in the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $336.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,497. The stock has a market cap of $334.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

