Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA traded up $9.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,235,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,461,570. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.52 and its 200-day moving average is $190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $836.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.71.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

