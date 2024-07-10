Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 63 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,137,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Progressive by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,743,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,674. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.71. 441,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,852. The company has a market capitalization of $123.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.45 and a 200 day moving average of $196.51. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

