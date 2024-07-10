Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 227 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,171. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

