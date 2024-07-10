Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 106 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $39,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $935.40. 591,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $838.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $757.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.01 billion, a PE ratio of 137.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $939.98.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,004,704 shares of company stock valued at $869,479,116. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

