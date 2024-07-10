Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,025,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,248,000 after acquiring an additional 220,348 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 84,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 58,432 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 2,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.79. 3,110,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,697,029. The company has a market cap of $171.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

