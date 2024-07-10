Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 261 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,792 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $4.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.42. 7,015,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,939,571. The company has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $4,491,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,100,241.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,952 shares of company stock valued at $125,981,761 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

