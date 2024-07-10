Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $9.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $650.42. 854,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $622.66 and a 200 day moving average of $630.36. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $447.01 and a one year high of $676.62.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.22.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

