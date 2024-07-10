PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $35.92 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010026 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00115174 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013967 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000156 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

