Piper Sandler Increases SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $72.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

SEIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.8 %

SEIC traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.40. 51,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,938. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,925,220.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,677,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,803,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,795,471 shares in the company, valued at $534,925,220.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $8,406,920. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,314,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 692,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,998,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 551,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $32,161,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

