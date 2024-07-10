PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of PCN stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $14.48.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.