PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:PAXS opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36.
About PIMCO Access Income Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Access Income Fund
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.