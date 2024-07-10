PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Shares Acquired by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of PHINIA worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,304,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PHINIA by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,350,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,187,000 after purchasing an additional 865,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,896,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of PHINIA by 1,067.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 463,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 423,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,470.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHIN stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 202,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,517. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. PHINIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

