PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance
Shares of GHY opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
