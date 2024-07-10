Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.00

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 4,210 ($53.93), with a volume of 120329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,246 ($54.39).

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 22.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,158.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,951.98. The firm has a market cap of £7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.85 and a beta of 0.97.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

