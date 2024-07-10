Permian Resources Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Permian Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR opened at $16.01 on Monday. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 4.37.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 554,694 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Permian Resources by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

