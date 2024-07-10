Peoples Bank OH Sells 636 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,052. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

