Peoples Bank OH Purchases Shares of 1,180 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $6,137,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $683,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 42.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,674. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. HSBC upped their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.81.

Get Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $209.43. 2,372,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.51.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.