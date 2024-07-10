Peoples Bank OH Has $17.38 Million Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bank OH cut its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp comprises about 9.7% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH owned about 1.65% of Peoples Bancorp worth $17,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $250,095.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,101.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,344 shares of company stock worth $271,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEBO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEBO

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.36. 171,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,828. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.41 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.90%.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.