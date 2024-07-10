Peoples Bank OH Decreases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CSX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,893,000 after buying an additional 9,914,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CSX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,993,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,787,000 after buying an additional 810,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after buying an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $32.48. 14,924,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,897,752. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

