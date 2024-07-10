Peoples Bank OH Buys 676 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,998 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 70,036 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 67,182 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,334,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,662,155. The firm has a market cap of $387.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

