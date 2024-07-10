Peoples Bank OH Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.17.

View Our Latest Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $118.61. 1,120,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $121.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.29 and its 200 day moving average is $111.66.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.