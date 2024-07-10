PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Gap Up to $13.82

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $14.22. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 135,860 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PMT shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 279,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 61,287 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,307.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 302,760 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

