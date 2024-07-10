Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Trading Down 5.3%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.18. 15,763,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 18,951,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Paramount Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

